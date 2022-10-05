Junior League of Montgomery hosts 34th annual Holiday Market

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time to start thinking about your Christmas shopping, and the Junior League of Montgomery has you covered! The 34th annual Holiday Market starts Thursday at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex, with a preview party Wednesday night.

More than 100 merchants from across the country have set up shop here for the weekend. The Junior League boasts this as the River Region’s best holiday shopping event of the season.

Holiday Market is more than just shopping. All proceeds from the event go directly back to the local community in the form of grants to deserving River Region organizations. Through the money raised, the Junior League of Montgomery gives nearly $100,000 and 20,000 volunteer hours to community non-profits every.

Holiday Market’s preview party is Wednesday, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Those tickets are $40 to get be the first to shop the vendors. Shopping for everyone else is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 at the door. You can find more information on this website.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.