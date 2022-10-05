Memorial held for B.A.S.S. founder Ray Scott

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A memorial for Ray Scott was held at Frazer Church in Montgomery Tuesday.

Scott was known as the “godfather” of bass fishing. He founded the world’s largest fishing group, the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society He also started the first bass fishing circuit, the Bassmaster Tournament Trail, in 1967.

Scott died in May. He was 88 years old.

Professional bass angler Kevin VanDam said he grew up around bass fishing.

“I grew up around the sport of bass fishing, knew Ray Scott from the very beginning when I first started,” said VanDam.

Another person Scott touched was Johnny Morris, founder of the popular retail chain Bass Pro Shops.

“He was a big day dreamer. To me, he was my hero in life, one of my big heroes,” said Morris.

Morris said he met Scott 52 years ago at a national bass tournament held by Scott.

“From that experience I just knew I wanted to be around the sport of fishing all I could,” said Morris.

Scott paved the way for fishers everywhere. Both Morris and VanDam were humbled to honor him for the final time.

“It’s a somber day but also it’s a great day because to get all of these people together in one room to celebrate something that we all have a passion for,” said VanDam.

“I think Ray would want us to be grinning. He is grinning right now, I guarantee you, and he’d all want us to all be happy and think back at all the happy times and the fond memories we had,” said Morris.

