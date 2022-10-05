Montgomery armed robbery suspect sought by police

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are looking for an armed robbery suspect who targeted a business Monday afternoon.

Investigators are asking the police for help identifying the suspect, who walked into a store in the 1000 block of Eastern Boulevard just before 3:30 p.m. The suspect pulled a handgun, demanded property, then fled from the scene on foot, authorities said.

Security camera photos of the suspect have since been released.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or location is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867). You can also use the P3-tips app. Tips could lead to a cash reward.

