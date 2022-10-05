Advertise
Montgomery armed robbery suspect sought by police

Four frames of security footage show a Montgomery armed robbery suspect police are seeking to...
Four frames of security footage show a Montgomery armed robbery suspect police are seeking to identify and find.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are looking for an armed robbery suspect who targeted a business Monday afternoon.

Investigators are asking the police for help identifying the suspect, who walked into a store in the 1000 block of Eastern Boulevard just before 3:30 p.m. The suspect pulled a handgun, demanded property, then fled from the scene on foot, authorities said.

Security camera photos of the suspect have since been released.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or location is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867). You can also use the P3-tips app. Tips could lead to a cash reward.

