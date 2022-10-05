Advertise
Montgomery man charged with financial exploitation of the elderly, securities fraud

Nicholas Houston Allen is charged with financial exploitation of the elderly and securities...
Nicholas Houston Allen is charged with financial exploitation of the elderly and securities fraud.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been arrested on felony charges including financial exploitation of the elderly and securities fraud, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and the Alabama Securities Commission.

Nicholas Houston Allen, 35, turned himself in Monday at the Montgomery County Jail.

According to the indictment, Allen used deception, intimidation, or threat of force, to gain unauthorized control over the victim’s personal property and money, which law enforcement said exceeded $236,000.

The indictment further states that Allen solicited more than $179,000 from a person over the age of 65 to flip a house and/or to invest in his company. The defendant is alleged to have then used the victim’s money to pay for his personal expenses.

If convicted, Allen could spend between two and 20 years in price for each count, as well as face fines of $30,000 for each count.

The ASC cautions investors to thoroughly research any investment opportunity and to call the commission at 1-800-222-1253, ask for the registration department to check out persons offering investment opportunities, investment advice for a fee and any products they offer.

You can the ASC to report suspected fraud, inappropriate securities business practices, or to obtain consumer information. Free investor education and fraud prevention materials are available at www.asc.alabama.gov.

