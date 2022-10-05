Mother charged with murder after child was shot in back, police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - A 53-year-old mother was arrested and charged with murder Tuesday after her 13-year-old son was shot Monday night, according to authorities.

Mobile Police said it was shortly before 11 p.m. Monday when officers responded to a home on Jones Lane regarding a reported shooting.

Responding officers said they discovered the teenager with a gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to an area hospital but later died.

During the investigation, WALA reports that the boy’s mother, Glenda Agee, was arrested and charged.

An officer said he couldn’t recall seeing a similar situation.

“It is unusual, and this is a first for me,” he said.

WALA reports Agee has been arrested numerous times since the 1990s and charged with offenses ranging from reckless endangerment to public intoxication to domestic violence to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Officers had reportedly been called to her address 34 times for reasons including 911 hang-ups, assault complaints and medical emergencies.

Neighbors said the 13-year-old was a good kid.

“I just hate this happened to the little boy; he was a good little boy,” a neighbor, who asked to remain unidentified, said. “He just got picked on all the time. He had a troubled life all the time.”

Authorities continue their investigation and have not released any further immediate information in the case.

