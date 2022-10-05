Multi-vehicle crash closes part of U.S. 31 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County has closed part of U.S. 31.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened near McLean Road at 5:29 a.m.

Google maps show this area is located south of the I-65 Hope Hull exit.

ALEA said all lanes of U.S. 31 are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

No other details relating to the crash have been publicly released.

