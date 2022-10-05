No. 1 Alabama to play Texas A&M Saturday in primetime

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide will host the Texas A&M Aggies Saturday night.

The Tide is 5-0 and the Aggies are 3-2 for the 2022 football season. Texas A&M upset Alabama with a 41-38 win last year, the team’s first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2012.

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

TIME: 7 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa

WHERE TO WATCH: CBS

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.