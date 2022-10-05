Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Opelika man arrested on 18 outstanding burglary, theft warrants

Deandrian Martin
Deandrian Martin(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man is behind bars on multiple outstanding burglary and theft warrants.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, 30-year-old Deandrian Martin was arrested by Opelika police on 18 outstanding warrants, nine for vehicle burglary and nine for theft.

Authorities say Martin was wanted for vehicle burglaries that happened during the summertime in residential areas in Opelika.

On Oct. 4, he was taken into custody and is now held at the Lee County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Alabama National Fair
What to expect at this year’s Alabama National Fair
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
‘She killed her’: Stallworth told police girlfriend killed Cupcake McKinney
A crash closed part of U.S. 31 near McClean Road.
Multi-vehicle crash closes part of U.S. 31 in Montgomery County
A 2-year-old child found wandering around a subdivision in Elmore has been returned home,...
Elmore County deputies find child, 2, wandering alone

Latest News

The 2023 Banana Ball World Tour Schedule has been released, and it will feature stops in 33...
Savannah Bananas coming back to Montgomery in 2023
Teach for America says the goal of the program is to recruit a diverse group of teachers to...
Teach For America to increase recruiting efforts at historically black colleges and universities
Troy police car
Armed robbery at Troy business under investigation
William Chase Johnson (Source: Elmore County Jail/WSFA/Gray News)
Trial of man accused of killing sheriff pushed to 2023