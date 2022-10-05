Opelika man arrested on 18 outstanding burglary, theft warrants

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man is behind bars on multiple outstanding burglary and theft warrants.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, 30-year-old Deandrian Martin was arrested by Opelika police on 18 outstanding warrants, nine for vehicle burglary and nine for theft.

Authorities say Martin was wanted for vehicle burglaries that happened during the summertime in residential areas in Opelika.

On Oct. 4, he was taken into custody and is now held at the Lee County Jail.

