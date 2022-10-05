Savannah Bananas coming back to Montgomery in 2023

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sensing Montgomery’s ap’peal’, the zany Savannah Bananas baseball team has booked the capital city on its road tour when it begins traveling for the 2023 season.

The 2023 Banana Ball World Tour Schedule has been released, and it will feature stops in 33 cities and 20 states.

“The 2023 world tour will be the most mind-boggling, exhilarating, craziest, and fun thing that has ever happened in sports,” said Bananas head coach Tyler Gillum. “The Show will be undeniable. We will have 40 of the most highly-talented and wildly entertaining players in the world traveling around the United States creating ‘Never Forget Moments’ for every family that comes to a game.”

Montgomery’s stop along the tour takes place March 24-25. Birmingham is the only other slated stop in Alabama.

Tickets will go on sale two months prior to the event, according to organizers. The full schedule is below.

Savannah Bananas World Tour schedule. (Source: The Savannah Bananas/Facebook)

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.