Staffing shortages remain a problem in Alabama schools

Superintendents for Marquette and NICE school districts both say the schools are anticipating student counts to remain consistent.(wluc)
By Julia Avant
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Opelika City Schools, Selma City Schools and Montgomery Public Schools are all dealing with some shortages in their special education, math and science departments,

Cindy Poteet, a principal with Opelika City Schools, says being proactive is the key to keeping their schools afloat.

“With any school, we want to certainly have the very best, so we have to be very careful and that we are utilizing all of our resources,” said Poteet.

Selma City Schools Human Resource Director Aubrey Larkin Jr. says their district is currently working on giving a recruiting and retention bonus of up to $5,000 to help attract teachers to come to their schools.

“For people to come and not only come but for them to stay and with the current way that the teacher’s shortage forced us to think outside of the box,” said Larkin.

Besides recruiting certified teachers, Montgomery Public Schools Human Resources Director John Johnston says they are now able to recruit people who may not have a teaching degree but have an interest in working in the education system.

“The State Department of Education has opened the doors for non-certified people that would be able to get into education by offering different avenues,” said Johnston.

All three schools looked for future educators by going to Troy University’s career fair Wednesday. Each school says they received dozens of applicants.

