Suspect sentenced for 2018 robbery of Montgomery driver at gunpoint

Alexander Sanders has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2018 robbery of a Montgomery...
Alexander Sanders has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2018 robbery of a Montgomery driver at gunpoint.(Source: Montgomery County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has learned his fate after recently being convicted for first-degree robbery in which he put a gun to the victim’s head after asking for a ride.

Alexander Sanders was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the July 2018 incident. He had faced the possibility of life behind bars.

Sanders, who was 17 years old at the time, approached the victim in a parking lot near the 3000 block of South Court Street and asked for a ride. The victim agreed, but two other juveniles jumped in the backseat before the driver pulled out of the parking lot, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey.

Officials said Sanders told the victim to drive to a dead-end road in Sanders’ neighborhood where he put a gun to the victim’s temple and ordered him to get out of his car. Sanders and the other two juveniles then fled in the victim’s car.

Sanders, still driving the victim’s vehicle, was later involved in a high-speed chase with police.

“This is just another example of gun violence plaguing our city,” Bailey said. “This victim was a Good Samaritan trying to do the right thing, and he almost paid the ultimate price for it. Judge [Jimmy] Pool wisely held Mr. Sanders accountable for his despicable actions.”

