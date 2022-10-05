Teach For America to increase recruiting efforts at historically black colleges and universities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This weekend is the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic that will play out at Legion Field.

Captain of Morehouse College’s football team, Elijah Campbell said, “It’s a big game. Last year we beat them up pretty good. So I know they’ll be coming out with some fire,” said Campbell.

Campbell is a senior from Gadsden. When he is not on the football field, he keeps himself busy with community service and being a mentor.

His desire to teach kids how to be a leader is why he one day wants to be in a classroom.

“Something that is very needed specifically, the Black male. There’s not that many specifically. (I want to) be the gateway to open up opportunities for people like me, but also just men in general,” said Campbell.

Campbell is interested in working with Teach For America. Lucky for him, Teach for America here is Alabama is doubling down on recruiting from historically Black colleges and universities.

Teach for America plans to triple the amount of recruiters and hopefully place upwards of 150 teachers in Alabama over the next three years.

Executive Director, Damon Bailey, said there is an opportunity to recruit exceptional talent from HBCUs.

“We know that students out there want to be a part of changing history and they want to be a part of doing something for their community and their state. This is the one way that students who were benefiting from the education system in Alabama can actually get in the ring and do something about creating the next generation of competent and great leaders across the entire state,” said Bailey.

Bailey said data shows that if students who are black have at least two teachers that are people of color before third grade, they are 32% more likely to go to college.

“But there’s something very unique about having been a part of the education system here. You understand the unique aspects, you understand the challenges and you wanna be a part of giving back to the education system that raised you,” said Bailey.

The opportunity gives students like Campbell a chance to make a lasting impact on the country’s future leaders.

“That’s something I wanna do in the education field, in the teacher field, is just to work on mentoring and giving the tools needed to tomorrows leaders,” said Campbell.

