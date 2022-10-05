Tracking changes in temperatures but not rain chances over the next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been since the middle of September since we have seen measurable rain here in Central and South Alabama and the dry conditions look to continue through the end of the week, this weekend, and through the start of next week as well.

Thursday will feature another day with mostly to partly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will warm up into the middle to lower 80s with northwest winds around 5 mph. Overnight lows will remain cool, dropping into the 40s and 50s with clear skies and calm winds.

Friday we will warm up a bit more, highs will top out in the upper 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Overnight lows will hover in the 50s under partly cloudy skies and a light breeze.

A dry front will push through the area on Friday into Saturday, while it will not bring us rain, it will provide a few more clouds in the forecast through the start of the weekend and cooler temperatures.

Saturday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s with a bit of a breeze. Lows will cool into the 40s and 50s with light winds and clear skies.

Sunday looks identical to Saturday. Highs will warm into the 70s and 80s under mostly sunny skies. Lows will hover in the 40s and 50s under clear skies.

The weather pattern remains dry for the start to next week. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will all feature partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will warm each afternoon, going from the lower 80s Monday and Tuesday, back into the middle to upper 80s by Wednesday. Overnight lows will also hover in the middle 50s to start the week, then warm into the upper 50s by midweek ahead.

With the dry weather pattern persisting, we continue to watch for drought and fire weather conditions.

With the ground being dry, humidity remaining low, conditions will continue to support the quick spread of wildfires. Extreme caution is urged when it comes to outdoor burning, due to how quickly the fire could get out of hand with the current weather conditions.

Meanwhile, drought conditions are not present in Alabama, with the United States Drought Monitor placing only parts of Central and South Alabama under the “Abnormally Dry” category. With the lack of rain expected over the next week, confidence is growing that parts of the area could be upgraded to “Moderate Drought” conditions when the latest U.S. Drought Monitor is released Thursday morning.

Drought conditions are likely to develop across a good portion of the region this month. (WSFA 12 News)

