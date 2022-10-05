Trenholm State holds open house to address labor shortage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Trenholm State Community College held its open house Tuesday to help address the ongoing labor shortage.

Programs include electrical technology, welding, graphic design, culinary arts, and automotive service.

Despite Alabama dropping its unemployment rate by over 10%, industries are still struggling to fill open positions.

“We did drop down our staffing at one of the restaurants I was working at, so we went from 14-15 people to five people, and it’ll just be the same five people from seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and that was a little bit of a hassle,” said Trenholm State culinary student Laura-Beth Russell.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.