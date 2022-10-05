Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Trial of man accused of killing sheriff pushed to 2023

William Chase Johnson (Source: Elmore County Jail/WSFA/Gray News)
William Chase Johnson (Source: Elmore County Jail/WSFA/Gray News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The trial date for a man accused of killing Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams has been moved to 2023.

According to court records, the trial against William Chase Johnson, originally set to take place next week, is now expected to happen on October 4th, 2023.

The move came after a pre-trial hearing on the case Monday. According to court records, the defense filed a motion to add an additional attorney to Johnson’s counsel.

Additional details surrounding Monday’s hearing are not available through court records. A gag order has been placed on this case since his indictment in 2021. 

The trial is expected to take place in the county courthouse in Hayneville that now bears the name of the slain sheriff. The courthouse is located not far from the gas station when Williams was shot to death.

The fatal shooting happened in 2019 when Johnson was 19. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Alabama National Fair
What to expect at this year’s Alabama National Fair
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
‘She killed her’: Stallworth told police girlfriend killed Cupcake McKinney
A 2-year-old child found wandering around a subdivision in Elmore has been returned home,...
Elmore County deputies find child, 2, wandering alone
A crash closed part of U.S. 31 near McClean Road.
Multi-vehicle crash closes part of U.S. 31 in Montgomery County

Latest News

Troy police car
Armed robbery at Troy business under investigation
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
‘She killed her’: Stallworth told police girlfriend killed Cupcake McKinney
Nollie "Bo" Hudgens' murder case remains unsolved 11 years later.
11 years later, Nollie ‘Bo’ Hudgens shooting death remains a mystery
Alexander Sanders has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2018 robbery of a Montgomery...
Suspect sentenced for 2018 robbery of Montgomery driver at gunpoint