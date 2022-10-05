Trial of man accused of killing sheriff pushed to 2023

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The trial date for a man accused of killing Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams has been moved to 2023.

According to court records, the trial against William Chase Johnson, originally set to take place next week, is now expected to happen on October 4th, 2023.

The move came after a pre-trial hearing on the case Monday. According to court records, the defense filed a motion to add an additional attorney to Johnson’s counsel.

Additional details surrounding Monday’s hearing are not available through court records. A gag order has been placed on this case since his indictment in 2021.

The trial is expected to take place in the county courthouse in Hayneville that now bears the name of the slain sheriff. The courthouse is located not far from the gas station when Williams was shot to death.

The fatal shooting happened in 2019 when Johnson was 19. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

