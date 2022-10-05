Troy, Southern Miss set for Saturday matchup
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans will host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles Saturday afternoon.
Troy is 3-2, while Southern Miss is 2-2 for the 2022 football season.
DATE: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022
TIME: 6 p.m. Central
LOCATION: Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy
WHERE TO WATCH: ESPN3
