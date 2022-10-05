Advertise
Troy, Southern Miss set for Saturday matchup

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans will host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles Saturday afternoon.

Troy is 3-2, while Southern Miss is 2-2 for the 2022 football season.

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

TIME: 6 p.m. Central

LOCATION: Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy

WHERE TO WATCH: ESPN3

