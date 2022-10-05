Two separate warming trends for Central AL

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The very dry stretch of weather that began in mid-September will continue going strong for the foreseeable future across Alabama. No rain is in sight for at least the next 7 days.

Skies will range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy depending on the day of choice. Every day will bring along with it a good deal of sunshine, but some days will have just a little more cloud cover in the mix.

No rain is in the forecast for at least the next 8 days. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures are heading for the lower 80s today, the middle 80s tomorrow and likely the upper 80s by Friday as the air mass warms ahead of an approaching cold front set to swing through late Friday. Lows will continue to be comfortable to cool, with the coolest nights near 50 degrees and the mildest nights around 60.

Friday night’s cold front won’t bring any rain, but it will bring temperatures back down into the lower 80s for the weekend. The humidity will fall even more behind the front, but it isn’t high to begin with courtesy of a very dry air mass.

Temperatures then warm up again next week; lower 80s are likely Monday, but middle and upper 80s will follow suit starting Tuesday. We don’t see any 90-degree heat, but some models are hinting we could flirt with that number next week.

As the very dry pattern continues you may be wondering about any additional fire or even drought conditions...

With the lack of wind this week there shouldn’t be any fire weather alerts issued. However, with the ground being bone dry and the humidity staying very low the conditions will be supportive of fires spreading faster than normal. Just be sure to exercise extreme caution if you absolutely have to engage in outdoor burning.

Drought conditions are likely to develop across a good portion of the region this month. (WSFA 12 News)

Drought conditions are not officially present in Alabama, but we are considered “abnormally dry” according to the Drought Monitor update released last week. With no rain this week there will almost assuredly be many towns and cities upgraded to at least “moderate drought” when this week’s updated Drought Monitor is released tomorrow morning.

