ADOC reports progress amid ongoing inmate work stoppages

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says the situation involving inmate work stoppages is making improvements.

According to the department, all female facilities continue to experience normal operations, while most male facilities are returning to normal operations - which include regular meal service and weekend visitation.

ADOC officials say work stoppages continue at five male facilities across the state. With this, the agency has cancelled visitation for this weekend at those facilities. ADOC says inmates have been informed and are encouraged to notify any visitors.

