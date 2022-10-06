Advertise
Alabama Democrats to hold first convention since pandemic

Alabama Democratic Party
Alabama Democratic Party(Source: WSFA)
By Erin Davis
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time since the pandemic, Alabama Democrats will hold a statewide convention. The purpose will be to rebuild the party under the new leadership of Huntsville Rev. Randy Kelley.

“What we’re doing is just brightening the entire party together,” said Kelley.

The state’s Democratic Party has an image of seeming unorganized, Kelley says he plans to change that.

“The Democratic Party as a whole may be unorganized, we’re in the process of organizing,” he said. “But the Alabama Democratic Conference, which is the Black Caucus, and I’m also the Vice Chair of Alabama Democratic Conference, is so organized.”

And Kelley plans to bring that organization to the entire party by holding both conventions together.

“For a successful campaign, you got to have a message, money, and a machine,” said Kelley.

As well as having more successful democratic candidates, Kelley wants to use churches to reach voters.

“I’m looking at forming a faith-based Task Force,” he said.

He also plans to attract younger voters to the party of all races.

“We need to be developing and encouraging, a new generation, the generation coming behind us, equipping them for leadership,” said Kelley.

The convention will be held at the Renaissance in downtown Montgomery next Friday and Saturday. Registration is open to the public through the state’s democratic party.

