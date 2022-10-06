Advertise
Alabama National Fair inspects rides before opening day

By Monae Stevens
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With less than 48 hours before opening day, the Alabama National Fair is going through its final inspections before allowing anyone to get on the rides.

The state of Alabama does not mandate fair ride inspections, but Alabama National Fair manager Randy Stephenson said ride operators get their rides independently inspected.

“They do their own inspections and they make sure everything is right,” Stephenson said, “We’ve come behind them and the fire marshals come behind them and the fire marshals are watching all throughout the fair too and what’s going on and make sure everything’s going well.”

Stephenson said ride operators are responsible for making sure the rides are working efficiently, as well as making sure safety bars and rails on where people stand in line are sturdy.

He also mentioned the responsibility for the patrons’ safety falls on them as well.

“They’ve got to make sure of their own safety or make sure your child’s following it and doing the right thing too. That’s a big part of it also,” he said.

The Alabama National Fair runs from Oct. 7 to Oct. 16.

For information on how to purchase tickets, click here.

