ALEA: Andalusia man killed in Montgomery County wreck

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports there was a fatal wreck in Montgomery County early Wednesday.

State troopers say the wreck happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. on U.S. 31 near mile marker 172, approximately five miles south of Montgomery. According to ALEA, a Hyundai Sonata left the road overturned after initially leaving and reentering the roadway. After the initial crash, the Sonata was struck by the Freightliner tractor-trailer.

The Sonata’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. ALEA identified him as William D. Feagin, 60, of Andalusia. Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The wreck remains under investigation.

