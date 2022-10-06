Advertise
Ambulance crash leaves one dead, several injured

Ambulance generic
Ambulance generic(WILX)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead and several others have been injured after a single vehicle wreck involving a Pilcher’s Ambulance in Pike County.

It happened near Brundidge in southern Pike County.

The medical vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree, and then burst into flames.

A good Samaritan saw the crash and jumped into action, removing both paramedics and the EMT from the wrecked vehicle.

One paramedic was pronounced dead at the scene. The second was transported to a Dothan hospital.

The patient in the ambulance did not receive any significant injuries from the crash.

The good Samaritan has been transported to a burn center due to the extent of injuries suffered during the rescue.

