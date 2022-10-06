ASU homecoming game to bring big economic boost to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With the Alabama State University homecoming game just days away, we may see more visitors in Montgomery.

ASU’s homecoming game against Jackson State University has already sold out.

“They’re anticipating over 27,700 attendees at the game,” said Ron Simmons of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce.

Simmons says they anticipate well over 12,000 out-of-town fans to make their way to Montgomery to take part in the festivities.

“So, that means our hotels are going to be full, said Simmons. “Our restaurants will be full. So that’s what we’re looking for. And it’s just really exciting.”

“It hasn’t been like this, you know, in a while,” said Rashad Provitt, an Alabama State University alumnus and Montgomery resident.

Provitt says all the buzz has brought in new customers to his t-shirt screen printing company, Provitt Prints.

“We put the design out last night and people are starting to call, and you know, write all over social media about coming to get shirt,” he added.

And as shirts fly off the shelves, Provitt says it is refreshing to know he and other business owners here in the capital city will benefit.

“It’s going to create impact now in regard to t-shirt sales and actually being able to promote business going forward,” said Provitt.

Simmons says another big win for the city is the estimated $2.7 million economic impact the ASU homecoming game is expected to have.

“What we mean when we say that tourism is economic development, tourism drives growth in small businesses. It’s really 80% of what we have here in the United States and really in our River Region. So, it drives growth, it creates jobs.” said Simmons.

For a full list of activities leading up to Saturday’s game, click here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.