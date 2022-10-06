End of week cold front to bring some changes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a period spanning more than three weeks there has been measurable rain only once in Montgomery. At this point it’s more than fair to say everyone needs rain. Unfortunately there isn’t any in our forecast.

No rain expected through at least next Thursday afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

There are signs that suggest a chance of rain just outside of our current 7-day forecast at the end of next week. Long-range models have continued to advertise this chance, so let’s hope it remains a possibility as we get closer.

Otherwise look for sunny to partly cloudy skies each day. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s today and tomorrow. A handful of upper 80s are even possible tomorrow. A cold front will then swing through late tomorrow, bringing a reinforcing shot of fall air for the weekend.

Plenty of sun overall as the week comes to a close and the weekend progresses. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs Saturday and Sunday will be around 80 degrees with a good deal of sunshine and very low humidity. Overnight lows will be around 50 degrees both Saturday night and Sunday night. It won’t be too bad, but the front will likely kick up the wind just a little this weekend, especially Saturday. Wind speeds should stay below 15 mph.

Another warming trend will kick off as next week gets underway. Afternoon temperatures will warm from the lower 80s Monday to the middle and perhaps upper 80s beyond. Not only will the afternoons warm, but the overnight periods won’t be as cool. Lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s for much of next week!

Models are suggesting a chance of rain at the end of next week. (WSFA 12 News)

As mentioned above, there are at least 7 more dry days on the way. This means fire danger stays elevated for everyone. It also means drought conditions have been allowed to settle in for some of us. Grass getting browner and crunchier, small creeks and ponds losing water and stressed out plants are some of the impacts we’re currently facing.

