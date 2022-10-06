Advertise
Fall is in full swing with a weekend full of fun

By Tarlesha Acoff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fall welcomes in a lot of family-friendly and fun events. Here at the Rundown, we have got you covered on events that will add a little ‘spice’ to your weekend.

The Alabama National Fair is finally here and Friday is WSFA DAY! The Fair opens at 4 p.m. and not only can you enjoy the rides, but there’s also the money machine giveaway, the circus, and even a live shark encounter! Plus you can’t forget about the food, there is nothing like fair food! The fair lasts until Sunday, Oct. 16th. You have plenty of time to plan a visit!

If you love shopping and decorating, you’ll want to head to the Junior League of Montgomery’s Holiday Market. There you can buy home and holiday décor, gourmet food, bath products, clothing, and the list goes on and on. This is happening until Saturday at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl. Doors are open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10.

Also, this weekend, you can enjoy Ballet & the Beasts featuring the Montgomery Ballet. This will be Friday starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Montgomery Zoo.

Want to do something to help get you in the fall spirit? You can head to Penton Farms in Verbena to enjoy the pumpkin patch. There are a lot of activities to do while you are there, such as a corn maze, human hamster wheel, cow train and so much more. You’re guaranteed to have a great time!

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:

Friday, Oct 7th:

Saturday, Oct. 8th:

Sunday, Oct. 9th:

For more content and to keep in touch, follow us on Instagram @thealrundown and visit www.wsfa.com/therundown for more events. Email events to therundown@wsfa.com. We can’t wait to see you on the town!

