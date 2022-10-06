Advertise
Groundbreaking held for Prattville early learning center

The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce and Autauga County Schools hosted a groundbreaking...
The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce and Autauga County Schools hosted a groundbreaking Tuesday to celebrate the new Prattville Early Learning Center.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce and Autauga County Schools hosted a groundbreaking Tuesday to celebrate the new Prattville Early Learning Center.

The center will be located across from the YMCA Field of Dreams, located on McQueen Smith Road. The 87,000-square-foot facility will hold both Pre-K and Kindergarten classrooms, replacing the current Prattville Kindergarten School.

Education officials believe the center will advance education in the community and promote educational opportunities, “paving the way” for the area’s children.

“The Prattville Early Learning Center will advance education in Autauga County,” said Autauga County Superintendent Tim Tidmore. This new facility will provide a valuable opportunity for our students in Autauga County and will be an investment in the future of their education.”

Construction is expected to start in November and be completed by June 2024.

