Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay District Schools is reporting an explosion that happened during the lighting of a traditional homecoming bonfire at A. Crawford Mosley High School. BDS officials said they are investigating the cause of the fire and they followed their customary safety protocols.

#WATCH BONFIRE EXPLOSION: A viewer-submitted video shows what happened at a Homecoming Bonfire at Mosley High School Wednesday evening. To read the statement from the school district click the link below. https://www.wjhg.com/2022/10/06/homecoming-bonfire-explodes-mosley-high-school/ Posted by WJHG-TV on Wednesday, October 5, 2022

You can read the full statement from the BDS down below:

“We know that many people who live close to A. Crawford Mosley High School probably heard a loud and disturbing noise a short time ago. Everyone is safe and no students were in danger at any time. While lighting our traditional Homecoming bonfire, something in the fire caused an explosion. Deputies and firefighters were already on hand, in line with our customary safety protocols, and so they immediately jumped in to ensure the fire remained contained. We are investigating the cause of the explosion because we did not deviate from our usual bonfire lighting procedures. Again, we know the explosion was disturbing and we sincerely apologize to anyone who was concerned or scared as a result of the loud noise. We appreciate all of the calls and texts checking on us and our students, and we’re grateful that our usual safety protocols prevented anyone from being very close when the explosion occurred.”

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, a School Resource Officer lit the fire and normally does every year.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford released the statement down below regarding the incident:

“Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at Mosley started by a previous school resource deputy and was without incident until tonight. The deputy that set up the bonfire has done so at Mosley for the last 7 years. We are not sure yet what caused the explosion, but take responsibility for the incident. Safety precautions were in place, to include the fire department on site and the students positioned at a safe distance behind a fence, that prevented injury or fire but it still should not have happened. We apologize for any distress this has caused and I assure you that we are officially out of the bonfire business. Sheriff Tommy Ford”

