Longtime WVAS-FM broadcaster dies after Macon County crash

Longtime WVAS 90.7 FM broadcaster Melvin “Mel” Marshall has died after a crash in Macon County.
Longtime WVAS 90.7 FM broadcaster Melvin "Mel" Marshall has died after a crash in Macon County.(Source: WVAS 90.7 FM)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Longtime WVAS 90.7 FM broadcaster Melvin “Mel” Marshall has died after a crash in Macon County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the single-vehicle accident happened around 11 a.m. Thursday on County Road 13, about six miles east of Shorter - soon after Marshall, 69, finished his early morning show on the Alabama State University radio station.

Authorities said Marshall’s 2006 Ford F-150 left the roadway and overturned in a ditch before hitting a utility pole. ALEA said the Tuskegee resident later died of his injuries at Tallassee’s Community Hospital. Troopers said he was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Marshall is credited with helping to launch jazz station WVAS-FM in 1983, where he hosted “The Mel Marshall Morning Show” for more than 30 years. He retired as the station’s program director in 2014, according to his online bio.

“This is an immeasurable loss to WVAS, to our community, and to his listeners around the globe,” said Station Manager Candy Capel. “Our WVAS family will cherish every moment of music and laughter that we shared with our beloved Mel Marshall.”

The Shorter native and Tuskegee University graduate was also a 28-year halftime show announcer for ASU’s Mighty Marching Hornets. He was inducted into the Alabama Broadcaster’s Association Hall of Fame in 2013.

“Mel Marshall was a broadcasting legend in this area,” said ASU President, Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. “I recall listening to Mel during my college years at ASU, and there really was no other voice like his. We are grateful for his contributions to the industry and for his work with ASU’s student interns over the years. His voice and his radio presence will be greatly missed.”

Marshall began his career in 1974 and previously held positions at WQIM-FM in Prattville and WBIL-AM in Tuskegee.

According to a news release, Marshall was contacted by his friend Ronald LaPread to handle promotions for new a R&B group, The Commodores.

The university said Marshall will be best remembered for his raspy voice, incomparable humor and song selections as he served as the “wake up call” for thousands of listeners each day.

Alabama state troopers continue to investigate the crash.

Funeral arrangements have not been released.

