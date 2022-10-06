Longtime WVAS-FM broadcaster killed in Macon County crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Longtime WVAS 90.7 FM broadcaster Melvin “Mel” Marshall has died after a single-vehicle crash in Macon County.

Officials said the crash happened Thursday on County Road 13, shortly after Marshall finished his early morning show on the Alabama State University radio station.

He hosted “The Mel Marshall Morning Show” on WVAS-FM for more than 30 years and retired as the station’s program director in 2014, according to his online bio.

“This is an immeasurable loss to WVAS, to our community, and to his listeners around the globe,” said Station Manager Candy Capel. “Our WVAS family will cherish every moment of music and laughter that we shared with our beloved Mel Marshall.”

Marshall, a native of Shorter, was also a 28-year halftime show announcer for ASU’s Mighty Marching Hornets. He was inducted into the Alabama Broadcaster’s Association Hall of Fame in 2013.

“Mel Marshall was a broadcasting legend in this area,” said ASU President, Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. “I recall listening to Mel during my college years at ASU, and there really was no other voice like his. We are grateful for his contributions to the industry and for his work with ASU’s student interns over the years. His voice and his radio presence will be greatly missed.”

Funeral arrangements have not been released.

