New BTW Magnet High School expected to be complete by January

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new beginning could be just months away for students and teachers at Booker T. Washington Magnet High School. Crews are nearing the final phases of construction on the new Bell Road campus.

“We’re getting into the real heavy finishes of things,” said Montgomery Public Schools’ director of operations, Chad Anderson.

Montgomery Public Schools broke ground on the new Bell Road Campus over two years ago. The school system was hoping to have the school complete by August 2022, but Anderson says supply chain issues and weather delays have pushed them back several months.

MPS is now hoping to complete the project by January.

In October 2019, MPS bought the campus of the former Holy Cross Episcopal School on Bell Road to become the new home for BTW. The building is now being transformed into a state-of-the-art visual and performing arts facility.

“We tried to keep that traditional architecture of what the existing Holy Cross school was, but then when you turn the corner here you see a modernization of the magnet arts,” Anderson said, pointing to a new addition made to the existing school.

Anderson said the new facility will have a mock courtroom, a TV and radio station, and studios for dance, band and art. There is also a black box theater for performances.

“It’s going to be exciting for them being in places where they had to makeshift make things like dance studios or pottery areas or painting areas, and now these spaces are designed for these type of curriculum and courses,” Anderson said.

The new school also has a brand new gymnasium, cafeteria and soccer field, as well as dressing rooms, practice rooms and an academic classroom area separate from the noisy, bustling performance magnet area where music and voices are often loud and distracting.

The only thing that’s missing is a larger performing arts center. Anderson said as funds become available, they have a plan to build a larger performing arts center on campus in the future. Anderson said the black box theater is for smaller performances and will only house about 150 people.

The anticipation for the new BTW Magnet High School has been mounting for years. Students and staff have been meeting at the old Hayneville Road Elementary School building since a fire at the original campus off South Union Street in August 2018.

Though progress has been slower than anticipated, MPS leaders promise it will be worth the wait.

As for the former BTW campus along Union Street, there is work being done to transform it into the new central office for MPS. The estimated time for move in is early next summer.

The total cost for the new facility on Bell Road is $26 million. It’s being funded by the state bond measure with about $8 million coming from insurance payouts.

