New details, victim’s identity revealed in deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting

Police believe the shooting was an act of self-defense.
Police in Enterprise have released new details about Wednesday’s deadly Walmart shooting.
Police in Enterprise have released new details about Wednesday’s deadly Walmart shooting.(Carmen Fuentes - WTVY)
By Ty Storey
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Police in Enterprise have released new details about Wednesday’s deadly Walmart shooting.

Police say they received a call to the Walmart shortly after 7 Wednesday evening. An investigation revealed that an argument started in the parking lot between two people.

The argument may have stemmed from a road rage incident, according to police during a Thursday press conference.

The argument continued into Walmart’s pharmacy area, with the armed party attempting to end the situation, according to police.

Police say the situation escalated when the “aggressor” party pulled a knife and threatened the armed individual. The “defender,” who was in a sling due to recent surgery, fired off multiple rounds during the encounter.

43-year-old Richard Matthew Smith of New Brockton, the knife-wielding party, was pronounced dead on the scene after life-saving measures were immediately taken.

Based on witness testimony and evidence, detectives believe the shooting may fall under Alabama’s self-defense law. The “defender” did have a permit to carry, according to law enforcement.

Enterprise Police are still investigating, with no arrests made at this time. The Coffee County District Attorney’s Office is also being kept in contact throughout the investigation.

