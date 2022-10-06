Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office secures new pay scale to stay competitive

Shelby County deputies are taking over law enforcement duties in Vincent after the city council...
Shelby County deputies are taking over law enforcement duties in Vincent after the city council voted to temporarily dissolve their police department.(WBRC)
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In order to stay completive with other local law enforcement agencies, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office decided to reach out to their elected leaders for a new competitive pay scale which is now one of the highest in the area

Entry level compensation for a law enforcement officer coming in with no prior experience starts at $55,000 a year.

Compensation for an officer with experience is upwards of $65,000 a year.

The sheriff’s office would like to fill the 5 to 10 vacant positions they have open as of right now however, there are many positions you can apply for.

“The application process to be a law enforcement officer is extensive. As it should be. There is a really significant background check followed by an aptitude test, a written test, a physical fitness test,” Hammac said. “Then a pretty thorough interview process that involves neighborhood canvassing where we go around and talk to people who have known you a whole lot longer than we have.”

They want to recruit the best and brightest with the hopes of having a full staff by the end of this year.

More information can be found at their website shelbyso.com or on their Facebook page.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Enterprise Walmart
Shooting at Enterprise Walmart kills 1, suspect in custody
A crash closed part of U.S. 31 near McClean Road.
Multi-vehicle crash closes part of U.S. 31 in Montgomery County
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
‘I’m sorry I did this’: Stallworth texted after Cupcake McKinney’s body was found
Fever Athlete
William Chase Johnson (Source: Elmore County Jail/WSFA/Gray News)
Trial of man accused of killing sheriff pushed to 2023

Latest News

According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
‘I’m sorry I did this’: Stallworth texted after Cupcake McKinney’s body was found
12 Talk: Ballet and the Beasts at the Montgomery Zoo
12 Talk: Ballet and the Beasts at the Montgomery Zoo
UA Online's new military grant will allow better access to education for active-military members.
UA group wants university to strike the word ‘Dixie’ out of Bama fight song
The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce and Autauga County Schools hosted a groundbreaking...
Groundbreaking held for Prattville early learning center
Queen of Clean: Smelly Shoes
Queen of Clean: Smelly Shoes