Shooting at Enterprise Walmart kills one, suspect in custody

By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting at Walmart Enterprise.

“There is no current threat,” Enterprise police said on their Facebook page.

The shooting apparently took place inside the store where customers were kept following the shooting, likely because investigators are looking for eyewitnesses.

Walmart’s parking lot had a strong police presence following the shooting.

“I’ve haven’t seen this many officers at one place in a long time,” said WTVY News Director Stephen Crews as he traveled through Enterprise on his way home from Pike County.

This story will be updated.

