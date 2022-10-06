Suspect arrested for Lee County Fair social media threats

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An 18-year-old has been arrested concerning the threatening social media post regarding the Lee County Fair.

Opelika police have been investigating a “racially inflammatory” post on social media that threatened to shoot a specific demographic of attendees at the fair.

Officials traced the social media account to a Lafayette residence where Pharrell Smith was developed as a suspect. On Oct. 6, Smith was arrested by Lafayette police on charges unrelated to the fair incident.

According to Opelika police, Smith will be extradited to the Lee County Justice Center and arrested on a terrorist threat charge once he is released from Lafayette police custody.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information, contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

