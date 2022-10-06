Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Suspect arrested for Lee County Fair social media threats

Pharrell Smith
Pharrell Smith(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An 18-year-old has been arrested concerning the threatening social media post regarding the Lee County Fair.

Opelika police have been investigating a “racially inflammatory” post on social media that threatened to shoot a specific demographic of attendees at the fair.

Officials traced the social media account to a Lafayette residence where Pharrell Smith was developed as a suspect. On Oct. 6, Smith was arrested by Lafayette police on charges unrelated to the fair incident.

According to Opelika police, Smith will be extradited to the Lee County Justice Center and arrested on a terrorist threat charge once he is released from Lafayette police custody.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information, contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Enterprise Walmart
Shooting at Enterprise Walmart kills 1, suspect in custody
A crash closed part of U.S. 31 near McClean Road.
Multi-vehicle crash closes part of U.S. 31 in Montgomery County
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
‘I’m sorry I did this’: Stallworth texted after Cupcake McKinney’s body was found
Fever Athlete
Four frames of security footage show a Montgomery armed robbery suspect police are seeking to...
Montgomery armed robbery suspect sought by police

Latest News

Ambulance generic
Ambulance crash leaves one dead, several injured
Hooper Academy honors founder Fred Hooper at morning celebration
Hooper Academy honors founder Fred Hooper at morning celebration
City of Wetumpka holds Pink Walk
City of Wetumpka holds Pink Walk
Longtime WVAS 90.7 FM broadcaster Melvin “Mel” Marshall has died after a crash in Macon County.
Longtime WVAS-FM broadcaster killed in Macon County crash