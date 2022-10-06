UA group wants university to strike the word ‘Dixie’ out of Bama fight song

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning about some controversy surrounding the word ‘Dixie’ in the University of Alabama’s fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative group feels the word is offensive because it refers to the Confederacy and slavery.

So far, the University of Alabama hasn’t responded to the group’s request. according to a letter posted in their change.org petition, The Delete Dixie Initiative group feels the word ‘dixie’ is offensive to ‘persons of color.’

The Black Faculty and Staff Association suggest replacing the word ‘dixie’ in the fight song with ‘Bama.’ Now, according to the school’s website, the song is ‘well-represented in campus culture. This song will give you a sense of pride in your campus and team that you never had before.’

We asked folks on campus on whether the word should be removed.

“I’m in favor of taking it out. It has a bad past. I wouldn’t want it to represent the school I am going to especially with who I am as a person,” said UA freshman Jayla Harris.

“I think that if there is controversy surrounding it, it’s better for everyone involved to take it out which would be the safer option,” said UA student Miles Ellman.

“I feel like it should be taken out. It has a racist past, so they should take it out now,” said Jalen Foster, another UA student.

A University of Alabama spokesman said at this time the University has not released as statement regarding the initiative.

