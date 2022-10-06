Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet

Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she was traveling in her 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air.(McHenry Fire Department)
By WLOX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Authorities in Mississippi are investigating a deadly crash that took a woman’s life and sent her husband to the hospital.

WLOX reports the collision happened at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 49 outside of Wiggins, Mississippi, when a Ford F-150 crossed travel lanes and collided with a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air.

The Harrison County coroner said 67-year-old Sherry Arrington died in the crash. She was a passenger in the vehicle that her husband, who was not immediately identified, was driving. He was transported to the Forrest General Hospital in unknown condition.

The couple was reportedly on their way to Cruisin’ The Coast, a festival that celebrates antique, classic and hot rod vehicles.

Wiggins police have not released any further immediate details regarding the crash but said their investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Enterprise Walmart
Shooting at Enterprise Walmart kills 1, suspect in custody
A crash closed part of U.S. 31 near McClean Road.
Multi-vehicle crash closes part of U.S. 31 in Montgomery County
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
‘I’m sorry I did this’: Stallworth texted after Cupcake McKinney’s body was found
Fever Athlete
Four frames of security footage show a Montgomery armed robbery suspect police are seeking to...
Montgomery armed robbery suspect sought by police

Latest News

City of Wetumpka holds Pink Walk
City of Wetumpka holds Pink Walk
Mel Marshall WVAS
Longtime WVAS-FM broadcaster killed in Macon County crash
FILE - The recently closed Savannah Medical Clinic, which provided abortions for four decades...
At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions, institute says
The MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center campus is seen, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Des Moines,...
Hospital chain attack part of ongoing cybersecurity concerns
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
Riot plea: Proud Boys member admits to seditious conspiracy