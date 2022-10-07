Advertise
Casey White no longer being moved to Cullman County Jail

Casey White returns to Lauderdale County in May 2022.
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County in May 2022.
By Charles Montgomery
Oct. 7, 2022
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The plan to transfer Casey White to the Cullman County Jail is no longer happening according to online court documents.

In September, a hearing was approved by a judge to a discuss a motion to move White from Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer to the Cullman County Jail.

A motion was filed by White’s defense team on Friday stating, “housing Mr. White at the Cullman County Jail is no longer a viable option for the defendant and is therefore moot.”

It was requested in the same motion that a status conference remained scheduled in Lauderdale County for Oct. 11.

When the initial motion was filed to move White, the defense stated that it was unopposed. Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry released the following statement after the motion was filed:

“As I told Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, and the Casey White legal team when we spoke, if the judge in the case ordered Mr. White be housed in the Cullman County Detention Center, my deputies, my command staff and I will make sure Mr. White is well guarded. He will be kept in solitary confinement 23 hours a day, only being allowed 1 hour in the exercise yard while still under guard, as mandated by law.

The safety of the citizens of Cullman County is, and will continue to be my first priority. However, we will also assist our fellow law enforcement officers so that Mr. White, an accused murderer, will have his day in court. Detention Deputies at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office guard dangerous criminals every day. If the judge does order Mr. White be housed here, these deputies will continue to show the same professionalism and care toward our citizens to make sure they are protected.”

