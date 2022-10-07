Cold front brings some changes for the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More dry weather with ample sunshine is on the way for all of Central Alabama. This comes on the heels of the latest Drought Monitor update showing parts of the region now officially in a “moderate drought.”

Drought conditions have settled in across parts of the region. (WSFA 12 News)

A cold front will move through this evening, but it won’t do much outside of knocking back temperatures for the weekend...

Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm with highs in the middle to perhaps upper 80s. The front will come through this evening, leading to a mostly cloudy overnight. No rain will fall from these clouds, but they will keep temperatures up in the upper 50s tonight.

The forecast for the Alabama National Fair this weekend looks delightful. (WSFA 12 News)

Skies start partly cloudy tomorrow, but should turn mostly sunny for the afternoon. Sunday looks mainly sunny from start to finish to cap off a beautiful October weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s tomorrow and only in the middle to upper 70s come Sunday.

More sunshine and warming temperatures on the way as next week gets underway. Highs will rise from the lower 80s Monday to the middle and upper 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. This is when things change in the forecast...

A chance of rain exists late next week -- likely Wednesday night through Thursday night. (WSFA 12 News)

Enough moisture combined with another cold front will bring a much-needed chance of rain to the entire area during the Wednesday afternoon thru Thursday night period. A few showers and storms are possible during the day Wednesday, but most models are latching onto the idea of higher coverage Wednesday night through Thursday evening.

There are still plenty of uncertainties regarding exact timing, how much rain falls and overall coverage of rain. However, any chance of wet weather at this point is something we will certainly accept. It doesn’t look like a drought-busting rain, nor are we looking at a severe weather setup. Just rain and some thunderstorms thrown in as well at some point during the Wednesday night-Thursday night window.

