Deion Sanders ‘money game’ comment prompts ASU coach’s reaction

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday will be the 48th meeting between the Alabama State Hornets and the Jackson State Tigers, which also happens to be ASU’s homecoming.

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders said it was brilliant to invite his Tigers to play in the Hornets’ homecoming, HBCU Gameday reported, calling it a “money game” for Alabama State.

“It was brilliant to invite us there because, you’re going to make some money. But what comes with money?” Sanders said. “All money ain’t good money. But we gon’ learn.”

ASU head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. later reacted to Sanders’ comment.

“Cause I don’t make the decision of the exact date of the homecoming but it’s already set. So to me, I mean, why wouldn’t you play Jackson State? I mean, they played us for their homecoming. So what’s the difference? So I think if you look at it, it’s like, for me, we’re trying to build a tradition for homecoming. So you bring a good team, you have a great crowd. And so it’s one of those things that’s carrying on year after year. But it’s the next team on the schedule. So I don’t think you look at it and say ‘Oh, their homecoming team, etc, etc,’” Robinson said.

Kickoff between the Hornets and the Tigers is set for 2 p.m.

