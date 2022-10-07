Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Good Samaritan on ventilator after helping with ambulance crash

Good Samaritan on ventilator after helping with ambulance crash
Good Samaritan on ventilator after helping with ambulance crash((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A good Samaritan who rescued paramedics and a patient inside a burning ambulance in Pike County has been placed on a ventilator.

When Edward “Ed” Howell came across the scene of an ambulance crash in Pike County, he sprang into action to save the lives of the people on board. In doing so, officials say he had to be taken to a burn center for treatment.

According to friends close to the Howell family, Edward Howell suffered second-degree burns on several places on his body. He was sedated and was placed on a ventilator.

“He is known for packing all of his tools in his vehicle and heading towards any devastation (Hurricane Disasters) to help provide support and relief,” Lauran Long, a family friend, said. “He is the kindest, most loving person and well respected. He is a hardworking man that is a good husband, father and friend.”

A GoFundMe has been created to help support his family while he works to recuperate.

A paramedic inside the ambulance died in the crash. The man has been identified as Former Dothan Firefighter Don Parrish. Parrish was working with Pilcher Ambulance Service at the time of the crash.

Good Samaritan on ventilator after helping with ambulance crash
Good Samaritan on ventilator after helping with ambulance crash((Source: WSFA 12 News))
Good Samaritan on ventilator after helping with ambulance crash
Good Samaritan on ventilator after helping with ambulance crash((Source: WSFA 12 News))

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longtime WVAS 90.7 FM broadcaster Melvin “Mel” Marshall has died after a crash in Macon County.
Longtime WVAS-FM broadcaster dies after Macon County crash
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Enterprise Walmart
Shooting at Enterprise Walmart kills 1, suspect in custody
A new camera has been installed, but people keep littering.
Montgomery business owner upset with littering, theft behind shop
Ambulance generic
Ambulance crash leaves one dead, several injured
Police in Enterprise have released new details about Wednesday’s deadly Walmart shooting.
New details, victim’s identity revealed in deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting

Latest News

According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Jury finds Stallworth guilty on kidnapping, conspiracy charges in disappearance, death of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
The Rundown: October
Fall is in full swing with a weekend full of fun
Aluminum recycling and manufacturing plant comes to Baldwin County
Atlanta-based company, Novelis breaks ground for $2.5 billion aluminum recycling and manufacturing plant in Baldwin County
Interview with Alabama National Fair President Scott Williams
Interview with Alabama National Fair President Scott Williams