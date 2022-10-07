Lake Martin business preps for more traffic after lower water levels

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a matter of days, water will begin draining from Lake Martin. The lake’s dam produces hydroelectric energy for Alabama Power.

“There’s a requirement by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to bring the water down,” said Jodie McGirt with the Lake Martin Resource Association.

The drawdown happens each fall. This year, the process will begin on Oct. 15, meaning those wanting to visit the lake should make the most of these next couple of days.

As the fall season takes its course, the lake will see less traffic. While some businesses will see a slowdown, that is not the case for Lake Martin Dock Company.

Jodie and her husband, David McGirt, own the company which manufactures and restores docks. They’ve been doing it for seven years now. For them, lower water levels mean more business.

“Seawall season starts shortly after the drawdown packed with opportunities for maintenance on docks,” McGirt said.

She recommends homeowners make the most of lower water levels by making dock and electrical inspections.

“If you need to remove your dock from a lift for the winter and have winter maintenance, you need to do that before the drawdown starts and then just enjoy the lake for the period of time that you have,” McGirt said.

The Lake Martin Resource Association, which has a mission to promote, preserve and protect the lake, also uses this time for cleanup efforts and to manage the lake’s buoys for law enforcement.

