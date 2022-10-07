Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man charged in deadly Montgomery hit-and-run

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made amid an ongoing investigation into a deadly Montgomery hit-and-run crash.

Police have charged 24-year-old Vipul Patel, of Montgomery, with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death.

Authorities responded to the single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Wetumpka Hwy. near Brooks Road, which resulted in the death of Robert Swindle, 26, of Montgomery.

According to police, the vehicle left the scene before authorities arrived and the victim was struck by additional vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Patel was later booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or Montgomery police at 334-625-2831.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longtime WVAS 90.7 FM broadcaster Melvin “Mel” Marshall has died after a crash in Macon County.
Longtime WVAS-FM broadcaster dies after Macon County crash
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Enterprise Walmart
Shooting at Enterprise Walmart kills 1, suspect in custody
A new camera has been installed, but people keep littering.
Montgomery business owner upset with littering, theft behind shop
Ambulance generic
Ambulance crash leaves one dead, several injured
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Jury finds Stallworth guilty on kidnapping, conspiracy charges in disappearance, death of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney

Latest News

According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Jury finds Stallworth guilty on kidnapping, conspiracy charges in disappearance, death of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
The Rundown: October
Fall is in full swing with a weekend full of fun
Aluminum recycling and manufacturing plant comes to Baldwin County
Atlanta-based company, Novelis breaks ground for $2.5 billion aluminum recycling and manufacturing plant in Baldwin County
Interview with Alabama National Fair President Scott Williams
Interview with Alabama National Fair President Scott Williams