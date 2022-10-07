Man charged in deadly Montgomery hit-and-run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made amid an ongoing investigation into a deadly Montgomery hit-and-run crash.

Police have charged 24-year-old Vipul Patel, of Montgomery, with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death.

Authorities responded to the single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Wetumpka Hwy. near Brooks Road, which resulted in the death of Robert Swindle, 26, of Montgomery.

According to police, the vehicle left the scene before authorities arrived and the victim was struck by additional vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Patel was later booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or Montgomery police at 334-625-2831.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.