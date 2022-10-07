Montgomery leaders draft new downtown development plan

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new vision for downtown Montgomery is in the works.

The Montgomery Chamber of Commerce along with the city and county commission launched a draft of a new development plan for the downtown area that they hope will grow the economy and increase tourism.

“We’ve got to make sure that our downtown meets the moment for those that live here, those who want to live here and those that are visiting here, and this downtown plan will help us get there,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.

The new block-by-block action plan aims to catalyze economic growth not only for downtown, but for the entire region. It’s part of the Envision Montgomery 2040 plan – the first comprehensive plan the city has had in years.

The Montgomery Chamber encourages the community-at-large to review the Downtown Plan Draft through October 31 and make comments directly on the envision website. As the plan is finalized, the chamber will be announcing next steps.

The 102-page plan lists eight underlying issues that city leaders believe need to change to help downtown grow. Some of the problems include the like a lack of people supporting existing and new businesses, an abundance of vacant properties, and an underutilized riverfront.

“I don’t know many cities that have a historic river going through downtown and they’re not a river city, it makes zero sense to me,” said Jud Blount, owner and developer of Ravello, Red Bluff at the Silos and Grove Court Apartments. “Somehow, we’ve got to connect Montgomery to the (Alabama) river.”

The plan goes on to list 25 ways to develop downtown in a way that would bring in more visitors. With goals, for example, to make downtown safer, continue building the area as a tourist destination, and diversify the economy.

“As a tourist, we need to make this city be so attractive you want to live here. This plan does that, it connects the city to the Air Force, it connects this city to other communities,” said Chief Destination Officer for Experience Montgomery Ron Simmons.

City leaders believe Montgomery’s best days are ahead – and that with this plan they’ll get there.

“Downtown is the heartbeat of our city, it’s the heart, and if the heart’s not healthy the rest of the body’s not going to be healthy,” said Bob Parker, owner of Dreamland Bar-B-Que.

“We don’t want people to think that a plan means it’s going to take 5 and 10 years, we plan to jump on this immediately because it’s key to our economic growth,” Mayor Reed said.

Before the plan was released, the city held several public gatherings to get input from residents and those in the military community.

The following 10 actions were identified as the highest priority by participants:

1. Connect Whitewater to the Cypress Preserve with a signature riverfront trail

2. Connect Downtown, neighborhoods, and local attraction with a network of trails

3. Support local and small business growth

4. Improve the Downtown visitor experience

5. Bring new attractions downtown Ranking

6. Celebrate Commerce Street by creating a tree-lined pedestrian promenade

7. Create a Downtown organization to improve safety and maintenance

8. Build more housing Downtown for a range of families and incomes

9. Redesign riverfront open spaces to be more resilient to flooding and provide shade

10. Improve Court Square (reimagined gathering spaces & amenities)

