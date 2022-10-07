Paramedic in ambulance crash identified

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim in an ambulance crash that took place earlier this evening has been identified.

Sources tell News 4 that Don Parrish, who was employed with Pilcher Ambulance Service, passed in the accident.

Parrish was a retired member of the Dothan Fire Department before working with Pilcher.

Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams encouraged everyone to “lift up Don’s personal family, his Pilcher family, and his Dothan Fire family.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.