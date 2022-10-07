Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Paramedic in ambulance crash identified

Don Parrish passed in an ambulance crash earlier this evening
Don Parrish passed in an ambulance crash earlier this evening(DFD)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim in an ambulance crash that took place earlier this evening has been identified.

Sources tell News 4 that Don Parrish, who was employed with Pilcher Ambulance Service, passed in the accident.

Parrish was a retired member of the Dothan Fire Department before working with Pilcher.

Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams encouraged everyone to “lift up Don’s personal family, his Pilcher family, and his Dothan Fire family.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Enterprise Walmart
Shooting at Enterprise Walmart kills 1, suspect in custody
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Testimony: Stallworth told jail employee he may have raped Cupcake McKinney, but he didn’t kill her
A crash closed part of U.S. 31 near McClean Road.
Multi-vehicle crash closes part of U.S. 31 in Montgomery County
Four frames of security footage show a Montgomery armed robbery suspect police are seeking to...
Montgomery armed robbery suspect sought by police
Fever Athlete

Latest News

The Alabama attorney general’s office in the Tuesday court filing asked the Alabama Supreme...
Alabama seeks new execution date for Miller
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Testimony: Stallworth told jail employee he may have raped Cupcake McKinney, but he didn’t kill her
The city and Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce have just launched a draft of a new...
Montgomery leaders draft new downtown development plan
Provitt Prints is one Montgomery business seeing a boost ahead of ASU Homecoming Game.
ASU homecoming game to bring big economic boost to Montgomery