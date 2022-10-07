Real estate agent killed during exchange of dirt bike sold online

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) – A real estate agent in Louisiana was killed while selling a dirt bike through an online marketplace website.

In September, a jury found Jalen Harvey guilty of the first-degree murder of 29-year-old Joseph Vindel. Authorities say Harvey shot Vindel several times.

He was sentenced to life in prison, a judge ruled Thursday.

According to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office, Vindel posted that his dirt bike was for sale on the OfferUp marketplace app.

Harvey responded to the advertisement using a fake name and phone number with plans to use fake money to buy the dirt bike.

Both men were armed during the exchange, but the DA said Vindel never chambered a round.

Harvey’s defense team argued that Vindel pointed his gun first, so Harvey fired in self-defense.

The first shot hit Vindel in the face, but wasn’t fatal, the DA said. Harvey continued shooting, hitting Vindel at least four more times, including in the back of his head.

Experts testified Vindel’s wounds were consistent with being shot in the face and then turning away defensively as Harvey continued shooting him through the front passenger side window.

Investigators said Harvey drove Vindel’s SUV for over an hour after the shooting with his body inside. They say Harvey then took the dirt bike off the back of the SUV to drive.

