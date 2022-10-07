Selma awarded $1.5 million in historic preservation grants

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Three historic sites received will receive $1.5 million in National Parks Service grants to help preserve places that played a pivotal role in the civil rights movement.

U.S. Representative Terri Sewell (AL-7) presented checks to Selma University, Tabernacle Baptist Church and Brown Chapel AME Church who is each receiving $500,000 to help with keeping up with the sites.

Dr. Stanford Angion, president of Selma University, said he plans to use the monies for repairs to the Dinkins Memorial Chapel, where most students go to class.

“We will be able to provide them with the comforts that they need in order for them to focus and get the best education that we can give them,” Dr. Angion said.

Brown Chapel AME Church plans to add to the funds for preserving the structure of the church.

“We will do our best to make sure that it is here not for us but for our children and our great-grandchildren,” said Brown Chapel AME Church treasurer Al Perry.

Tabernacle Baptist Church plans to make its sanctuary handicap accessible for the congregation.

“We applied for critical systems and accessibility, and as you can see, we have many, many steps – many, many stairs,” said Dr. Verdell Lett-Dawson.

Representative Sewell said it’s critical that historic civil rights sites are preserved.

“If we don’t tell our stories, others will tell it and they may not get it right,” Sewell said. “So, it’s important that we preserve this history, and it’s also important who’s interpreting that history.”

Congresswoman Sewell says she plans to seek ways to help other historic sites in Alabama get the funding they need.

Stillman College, Miles College, Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University also received $500,000 in grants to preserve historic sites on campus.

