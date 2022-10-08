Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

ASU, JSU fans tailgate ahead of homecoming game

Fans setting up tailgates ahead of Saturday's homecoming game.
Fans setting up tailgates ahead of Saturday's homecoming game.(Monae Stevens (WSFA 12 News))
By Monae Stevens
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans arrived at Alabama State University campus ahead of the homecoming matchup against the Jackson State Tigers.

The sold-out game has been said to be the most anticipated competition of the season, as dozens of recreational vehicles camped out and were ready to tailgate.

“This is how you tailgate,” said ASU fan Lem Taylor. “Full stadium, excited crowd. That’s what you want. Everybody is having a good time, and you know a lot of ragging going on because it’s Deion Sanders.”

Jackson State fans felt confident about Saturday’s game, with the team being undefeated so far.

“I want to say I’m for ASU, but I’m really pulling for Deion Sanders,” said JSU fan Steve Dickerson.

Despite having two losses under their belt, Hornet fans believe Alabama state will still secure the win.

“I think it will be a good game, but I do think that Alabama State is going to pull out the win,” said ASU fan Lorenzo Bass. “Last they came, we won, so I think we should continue.”

ASU Stadium gates will open at noon Saturday. The Hornets and the Tigers will kick off their matchup at 2 p.m.

Click here for information on stadium parking.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longtime WVAS 90.7 FM broadcaster Melvin “Mel” Marshall has died after a crash in Macon County.
Longtime WVAS-FM broadcaster dies after Macon County crash
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Jury finds Stallworth guilty on kidnapping, conspiracy charges in disappearance, death of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Enterprise Walmart
Shooting at Enterprise Walmart kills 1, suspect in custody
A new camera has been installed, but people keep littering.
Montgomery business owner upset with littering, theft behind shop
Ambulance generic
Ambulance crash leaves one dead, several injured

Latest News

Saturday will be the 48th meeting between the Alabama State Hornets and the Jackson State...
Deion Sanders ‘money game’ comment prompts ASU coach’s reaction
Economic impact of sold out ASU homecoming game
Economic impact of sold-out ASU homecoming game
Graduate of ASU, JSU preps for unique gameday experience
Graduate of ASU, JSU preps for unique gameday experience
ASU coach reacts to JSU coach's homecoming comment
ASU coach reacts to JSU coach's homecoming comment