ASU, JSU fans tailgate ahead of homecoming game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans arrived at Alabama State University campus ahead of the homecoming matchup against the Jackson State Tigers.

The sold-out game has been said to be the most anticipated competition of the season, as dozens of recreational vehicles camped out and were ready to tailgate.

“This is how you tailgate,” said ASU fan Lem Taylor. “Full stadium, excited crowd. That’s what you want. Everybody is having a good time, and you know a lot of ragging going on because it’s Deion Sanders.”

Jackson State fans felt confident about Saturday’s game, with the team being undefeated so far.

“I want to say I’m for ASU, but I’m really pulling for Deion Sanders,” said JSU fan Steve Dickerson.

Despite having two losses under their belt, Hornet fans believe Alabama state will still secure the win.

“I think it will be a good game, but I do think that Alabama State is going to pull out the win,” said ASU fan Lorenzo Bass. “Last they came, we won, so I think we should continue.”

ASU Stadium gates will open at noon Saturday. The Hornets and the Tigers will kick off their matchup at 2 p.m.

