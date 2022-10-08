Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Auburn man arrested on first-degree rape charge

Police arrested 22-year-old Koby Kevon Clarke Thursday and charged him with first-degree rape.
Police arrested 22-year-old Koby Kevon Clarke Thursday and charged him with first-degree rape.(Source: Lee County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - An Auburn man is behind bars on a sex crime charge.

Police arrested 22-year-old Koby Kevon Clarke Thursday and charged him with first-degree rape.

According to police, Clarke’s arrest stems from authorities receiving a report of a sexual assault earlier Thursday morning. Officers said the claimant reported being sexually assaulted at an Auburn residence.

Following an investigation, Auburn police determined the accuser first encountered Clarke at a public location Wednesday evening.

Clarke was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on a $100,000 bond. Police said he was additionally arrested on an unrelated warrant.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longtime WVAS 90.7 FM broadcaster Melvin “Mel” Marshall has died after a crash in Macon County.
Longtime WVAS-FM broadcaster dies after Macon County crash
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Jury finds Stallworth guilty on kidnapping, conspiracy charges in disappearance, death of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Enterprise Walmart
Shooting at Enterprise Walmart kills 1, suspect in custody
A new camera has been installed, but people keep littering.
Montgomery business owner upset with littering, theft behind shop
Ambulance generic
Ambulance crash leaves one dead, several injured

Latest News

ASU, JSU fans tailgate ahead of homecoming game
ASU, JSU fans tailgate ahead of homecoming game
Recap of opening day at Alabama National Fair
Recap of opening day at Alabama National Fair
Gas prices rising
Gas prices coming back up in Alabama after OPEC cuts production
How high could gas prices go?
How high could gas prices go?