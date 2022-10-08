Auburn man arrested on first-degree rape charge

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - An Auburn man is behind bars on a sex crime charge.

Police arrested 22-year-old Koby Kevon Clarke Thursday and charged him with first-degree rape.

According to police, Clarke’s arrest stems from authorities receiving a report of a sexual assault earlier Thursday morning. Officers said the claimant reported being sexually assaulted at an Auburn residence.

Following an investigation, Auburn police determined the accuser first encountered Clarke at a public location Wednesday evening.

Clarke was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on a $100,000 bond. Police said he was additionally arrested on an unrelated warrant.

