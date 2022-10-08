Advertise
Remaining cool and dry through the weekend

Rain chances are back in the First Alert Forecast Wednesday going into Thursday.
Outdoor plans for Saturday? Check out the latest First Alert Forecast to help you plan your day.
By Nick Gunter
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a mainly sunny, breezy and dry start to the weekend across Central and South Alabama. Highs have warmed into the 70s and 80s area wide with north winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight and lows will be on the cool side, hovering in the 40s and 50s. Winds will remain out of the north around 5 mph.

WSFA First Alert 12
WSFA First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

After a cool start to our Sunday, highs will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain out of the north around 5 to 10 mph becoming light to calm overnight. Lows will again fall into the 40s and 50s under mostly clear skies.

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs warming into the lower 80s. Winds will remain out of the northeast around 5 mph. Lows will hover in the middle 50s under mostly clear skies.

WSFA First Alert 12
WSFA First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

Tuesday, winds will start to shift out of the south. That will cause afternoon highs to climb back into the upper 80s under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Moisture values will also start to increase through midweek. Lows will hover in the upper 50s to lower 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will feature afternoon highs again in the upper 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. The muggy factor will be a bit more noticeable as moisture builds back into the region.

WSFA First Alert 12
WSFA First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

A cold front will start to slide into the area, working with the moisture in place, and bringing back rain chances to the First Alert forecast late Wednesday, into the day on Thursday.

Lows Wednesday night will hover in the 60s with a few showers possible along with mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday will feature plenty of clouds with afternoon highs in the 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible thanks to the cold front moving across Alabama. Once the front passes, skies will clear and temperatures will cool. A few showers will linger into Thursday night with lows in the 50s.

WSFA First Alert 12
WSFA First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

Behind the front on Friday and into the start of next weekend on Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be cooler in the 70s with breezy north winds. Lows will also hover back into the 40s and 50s under partly to mostly clear conditions.

