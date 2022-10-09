Advertise
Macon County deputy injured in crash on I-85

A deputy with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office is hospitalized after sustaining injuries in an...
A deputy with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office is hospitalized after sustaining injuries in an overnight crash.(Source: Frank Lee)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A veteran deputy with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office is hospitalized after sustaining injuries in an overnight crash, according to Macon County Emergency Management Agency director Frank Lee.

Deputies were assisting the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency with traffic control near Shorter when two patrol vehicles were struck on Interstate 85 northbound, Lee said.

ALEA is investigating the three-vehicle accident that closed I-85 NB for several hours, according to Lee.

He adds that Macon County Sheriff André Brunson is expected to release more information on the deputy’s condition and the crash.

